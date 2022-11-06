Kylie Verzosa’s parents beyond proud as she wins Best Actress at DIAFA Awards in Dubai

Kylie Verzosa’s parents are beyond proud after the beauty queen was recognized as the Best Actress at Dubai’s Distinctive International Arab Festivals Awards 2022 (DIAFA 2022) last Friday, November 4 at the Dubai Creek Harbour Marina, United Arab Emirates.

The award is a mega nod for Kylie’s acting prowess in the film The Housemaid which is Versoza’s first lead role.

“We have always been supportive parents to all our children. Kylie has chosen a very challenging career, so, all the more we felt extremely happy and proud about her win. We were overwhelmed and joyful, of course. It felt like she represented the Philippines once again just like when she won Ms International on 2016.

Being proud parents is an understatement,” said Kylie’s mom, Raquel Verzosa in an interview with The Filipino Times.

In the film, Kylie portrayed the role of Daisy, a nanny who ended up being in a relationship with the father of the girl she was babysitting. It is a Philippine adaptation of a South Korean film which originally casted Squid Game’s Lee Jung-Jae, Minari’s Youn Yuh-Jung, and Business Proposal’s Seo Woo.

‘The Housemaid’ was released in 2021 and was directed by Roman Perez Jr. It also stars Albert Martinez, Jaclyn Jose, Alma Moreno, Louise Delos Reyes, and Elia Ilano.

Kylie’s mom believes that the actress’ dedication is one of the many reasons behind her success.

“Kylie puts her heart into everything especially in this craft. We see her read and study her script and she asks help from mentors. Kylie is hardworking, determined, persevering and dedicated. She is very passionate. One of her secrets is that she is a voracious reader. She has a large collection of books of varied topics,” shared Raquel Verzosa.

According to Kylie’s parents, Kylie entering show business was not much of a surprise. They also revealed that the actress also reaches out to them to seek guidance in her career.

“She is a beauty queen to begin with and more often than not, being an actress seems to be the next journey of most beauty queens. As always we support our children in whatever field of interest that they choose. Kylie comes to us for advice and suggestions too. She is intelligent beyond her years but she reaches out to us, especially to her Dad when she needs serious advice,” said Raquel Verzosa.

When asked what is their greatest advise for their daughter, Raquel shared that it is making sure to focus on growing one’s character amidst all obstacles along the way.

“We always want the best for Kylie and her siblings. If there is one thing we tell them, is to continue pursuing their passion and to create the best version of themselves. The road to success is not easy. There will be hurdles, falling and failing. In the entertainer industry, Kylie must remain tough and show that GRIT in order to surpass and survive the industry. However, she must stay grounded. We tell her to continue her Prayers and meditations every single day and have the attitude of Gratitude,” Raquel Verzosa stated.

Kylie took to her social media accounts to thank her fans for their support. In a red carpet interview after receiving the award, Kylie shared that she was elated to be greeted by her fans in Dubai.

“Six years ago, when I won the Miss International crown for the Philippines, it was such a joyous moment for me. Today, I feel like wining another crown, and this time for best actress. Nothing ever beats the feeling of winning something for your own country because of your own hard work,” said Kylie in her speech during the DIAFA.

“I would like to dedicate this award to all Filipinos out there,” she added.

The actress said in her online post that her win is a ‘dream come true.”

Congratulations, Kylie!