Miss Grand International appoints PH bet Roberta Tamondong as 5th runner up

Miss Grand International has appointed Philippine bet Roberta Tamondong as one of this year’s 5th runner-ups.

The development comes after Miss Grand Mauritius bet Yuvna Gookool resigned from being one of the titleholders.

MGI made the announcement as they welcome the appointment of Tamondong through its social media accounts.

“Miss Grand International Organization would like to announce the appointment of Roberta Angela Tamondong, Miss Grand Philippines 2022 as the new 5th runner-up of Miss Grand International 2022. She will be a part of the Top 10 and will continue her mission with the MGI team for a year,” the organization said in a statement.

Tamondong will join Cambodia’s Pich Votey Saravody, Colombia’s Priscila Londono, Spain’s Jirisley Jiminez and Puerto Rico’s Oxana Rivera.

Tamondong also welcomed the appointment and said that it’s official. She is expected to join the Miss Grand International Top 10 in November.

