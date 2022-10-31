Korean actor Lee Ji Han among victims of Itaewon incident

Lee Ji Han, an actor and former “Produce 101 Season 2” participant, was among those who perished in this weekend’s tragic Itaewon incident. He was 24 years old.

On October 30, Lee Ji Han’s agency, 935 Entertainment, announced, “It’s true that Lee Ji Han died on October 29 as a result of the accident in Itaewon.”

“We also thought that wasn’t true, and we were really stunned to receive the news,” the agency representative stated. We are being extremely cautious because the family is now bereaved. “Rest in peace, he.”

On the evening of October 29, at least 151 individuals passed away and many more were injured after being crushed in a massive crowd during Halloween celebrations in Seoul’s Itaewon area.

Lee Ji Han’s death was initially made public when some of his “Produce 101 Season 2” castmates, including Park Hee Seok, Kim Do Hyun, and Cho Jin Hyung, who all took to Instagram to share the devastating news.

“Ji Han has departed this world and gone to a comfortable place,” they wrote. We respectfully request that you bid him farewell on his final journey.”

Lee Ji Han, who rose to prominence as a competitor on Mnet’s “Produce 101 Season 2” in 2017, made his acting debut in the 2019 web drama “Today Was Another Nam Hyun Day.”