APO Hiking Society’s Danny Javier passes away at 75

Staff Report

Danny Javier of the APO Hiking Society has passed away. He was 75 years old at the time.

Justine Javier Long, his daughter, confirmed the news on Facebook on Monday, saying he died from complications due to his illness.

“In life, as in his death, our Pop never stopped fighting for what he loved, what he believed in and what he was passionate about. He left this world with his passion and his strength of will intact and we know he would not have it any other way,” her daughter wrote as per reports from GMA News.

The Javier family is seeking respect and privacy as they plan his funeral. They are also grateful for everyone’s “outpouring love, prayers, and sympathies during this terrible time.”

Earlier, his friend and fellow APO Hiking Society member Boboy Garrovillo told PEP.ph in an online interview that “Danny is not well,” but was on his way to recovery.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

