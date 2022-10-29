EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Sarah Geronimo issues public apology to her parents

2 hours ago

Singer and actress Sarah Geronimo took to instagram to ask for forgiveness from her parents, two years after her controversial wedding with Matteo Guidicelli.

The post which included a graphic of Psalm 28:7 started with her well wishes, especially now that Typhoon Paeng is looming over the country.

The lengthy letter then addressed her apologies to his Daddy Delfin and Mommy Divine.

“Gusto ko rin kunin ang pagkakataon na ito, sa paraan din na ito.. na humingi ng tawad sa aking pamilya na labis na nasaktan sa aking › mga naging desisyon sa buhay. Patawad po,” said Sarah G in her post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sarah Geronimo (@justsarahgph)

“Sa aking mga magulang.. walang hanggan po ang pasasalamat ko 1 sa buhay na ibinigay niyo sa akin, sa aming magkakapatid. Sa suporta at pag-aaruga..ang inyong walang katumbas na namahal, walang sino man ang pwedeng makapagpunan po nito,” said Geronimo.

The ‘Tala’ singer also thanked her fans before expressing her longing for her parents.

“Mahal na mahal ko kayo.. daddy at mama ko. Araw-araw ko po kayo nami-miss at naiisip,” she concluded.

The said Instagram post has the comments section turned off.

