Thai transgender mogul buys Miss Universe for $20M

A Thai transgender business mogul has bought the organization that runs the Miss Universe competition for $20 million.

Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip, who also hosts the local edition of “Project Runway” in Thailand is the first woman to own the rights for the beauty pageant.

Miss Universe has previously been owned by former US President Donald Trump and IMG.

Anne said that she is optimistic that the competition will improve the image of Thailand to the world and she vows to continue the legacy of the Miss Universe Organization.

“I hope that this will serve as soft power for Thailand, and bring more tourists to our country,” she said in Bangkok.

Anne also thanked fans for their support on this new business endeavor.

“We seek not only to continue its legacy of providing a platform to passionate individuals from diverse backgrounds, cultures, and traditions, but also to evolve the brand for the next generation,” she said in a statement.

Miss Universe Organisation chief executive Amy Emmerich and president Paula Shugart will stay on in their roles.

The next Miss Universe will be held in New Orleans in the United States.