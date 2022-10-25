EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Atom Araullo dismisses rumors on origins of his name, cites it came from grandfathers

Atom Araullo came to Twitter to correct misunderstandings regarding the origins of his name.

The Kapuso journalist revealed the origins of the name “Atom” in a series of Tweets on October 25.

“Utang na loob, itigil niyo na yung teoryang ipinangalan ako sa August Twenty One Movement o ATOM. Pinaslang po si Ninoy noong Aug 21, 1983. Ipinanganak ako noong 1982 (ayan age reveal tuloy). Ang Atom po ay kumbinasyon ng Alfonso at Tomas, na pangalan ng dalawa kong Lolong astig,” said Atom.

Atom appealed to netizens to cease spreading false rumors about him being named after the August Twenty One Movement (ATOM), which was founded on August 21, 1983, following the death of Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr.

Atom remarked in a subsequent Tweet that it’s amusing to him because people are still accepting incorrect notions and using them against him.

“Ipinanganak ako noong 1982 (ayan age reveal tuloy),” he added.

