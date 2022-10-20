Lolit Solis expelled from PAMI over breach of confidentiality

Talent manager and showbiz columnist Lolit Solis has been expelled from Professional Artist Managers Inc. (PAMI) after she committed a breach of confidentiality in an agreement.

Lolit shared the letter written by June Rufino, the president of the group, on her Instagram account.

The letter stated that Solis violated one of the group’s rules that “everything we discuss during meetings and those posted in our Viber chat group should be treated with confidentiality.”

The message was connected to another PAMI member Shirley Kuan, who is the manager of Bea Alonzo.

“You made public via your Instagram a message of Shirley Kuan, which was posted in our Viber chat by the undersigned. This is a clear breach of the confidentiality agreement of our group,” Rufino said.

“In lieu of this, I regret to inform you that we have decided to expel you from the group effective today, Oct 18, 2022,” the letter added.

Lolit accepted her expulsion and was impressed by Rufino for standing up.

“Maganda example na ipakita nila sa lahat na binibigyan nila ng parusa ang mga hindi sumunod sa rules ng PAMI,” Lolit said.

“At least, na-expel ako dahil sa ibang rason at hindi dahil sa bully ako. I admit to my mistake, I bow to June Rufino as president of PAMI, and I hope the organization at ang mga members magtagumpay lahat lalo na ang mga alaga nila na parang anak na kaya inilalaban ng patayan gaya ni Shirley Kuan kay Bea Alonzo,” Lolit added.

Lolit has apologized to Bea as well after her repeated criticisms of the actress.