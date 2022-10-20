Disney+ coming to the Philippines from November 2022

The Walt Disney Company has announced that it will be bringing its streaming platform to the Philippines beginning November 17,2022.

Disney+ is home to iconic brands like Disney, PIxar, Marvel, Star Wars and the National Geographic and Star.

Filipino consumers will now enjoy a library of blockbuster films belonging to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Pixar animation. The Korean content which features BTS and under Asian brand will also be part of the platform/

Emmy-award winning Grey’s Anatomy, Only Murders in The Building, Dopesick, The Bear, The Simpsons and The Kardashians are also part of the streaming srevice .

“Through Disney+, we are opening new doors of entertainment to everyone with our heritage of unparalleled storytelling, creative excellence and cutting-edge content delivery. We are excited that consumers in the Philippines can soon connect with their beloved characters and brands and enjoy access to some of the world’s most original and iconic stories, told by the world’s most talented creators,” said David Shin, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Southeast Asia, Taiwan and Hong Kong, The Walt Disney Company.

The introductory subscription plan will be A Mobile Plan for ₱159 monthly or ₱1,150 annually and a Premium Plan for ₱369 monthly or ₱2,950 annually.