PH bet Gabrielle Basiano ends in Top 20 of Miss Intercontinental 2022 

Philippine bet Gabrielle Basiano ended her stint in the Miss Intercontinental 2022 pageant by landing in the Too 20 of the competition.

The pageant which was held in Egypt saw the crowning of Miss Vietnam Le Nguyen Bao Ngoc as this year’s winner.

Basiano was aiming for a back-to-back win after Cindy Obeñita won the crown last year.

Basiano did a good performance in the swimsuit competition while received mixed reactions on her ‘Ibong Adarna’ inspired national costume.

Mariela Pepin of Puerto Rico was named first runner-up. The other runners-up include Cecilia Almeda of Brazil, Joy Raimi Mojisola of Nigeria, Tatjana Genrich of Germany, and Emmy Carrero of Venezuela.

“We are so proud of you!” Binibining Pilipinas Charities said in a social media post.