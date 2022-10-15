BTS Show in Busan could be last in years

K-pop boy band BTS is reuniting on Saturday, October 15 for a concert in Busan, South Korea as part of its government’s bid to host the World Expo 2030.

In July, K-pop sensation BTS was named as the official ambassadors for the World Expo 2030 in Busan.

Titled ‘BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN’ is expected to draw around 100,000 fans to the stadium. It is a free concert set to take place at 6 p.m. local time (0900 GMT).

The concert comes after the seven-member band announced a hiatus in June from group musical activities to pursue solo projects, raising questions about the band’s future.

Thousands of fans or so called ‘BTS Army’ have gathered to the arena starting yesterday evening to watch videos of the boy band being played outdoors in preparation for the event. Lines for the show has started early today.

Read: BTS to go on hiatus to pursue individual careers

With BTS’ oldest member, Jin, who is turning 30 next year, facing South Korea’s mandatory military service, the country’s defense minister said in August that BTS might still be able to perform overseas while serving in the military.

In 2019, a revision of the law allowed globally recognised K-pop stars to put off their service until 30.

Military service is hugely controversial in South Korea where all able-bodied men aged between 18 and 28 must fulfill their duties as part of efforts to defend against nuclear-armed North Korea.

According to the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), other countries who submitted their bid for the World Expo 2030 apart from South Korea are Italy, Ukraine and Saudi Arabia. The decision of the bid is expected to be released next year.

BTS made its debut in June 2013 and became a worldwide sensation with its upbeat hits and social campaigns aimed at empowering young people. In 2021, BTS became the first Asian band to win artist of the year at the American Music Awards.

The group met US President Joe Biden at the White House in May to discuss hate crimes targeting Asians.