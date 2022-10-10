EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

“Walang artista artista dito!”: Actress Chie Filomeno denies rumors of receiving special treatment for passport, driver’s license services

Chie Filomeno, an actress and social media influencer, debunked rumors and comments about her photos on her driver’s license and passport after it was speculated that she received preferential treatment during the identification card application process.

The 26-year-old actress denied on Thursday, October 6, that she had such images on her government-issued document and ID card because she is an actress.

“WALANG ARTISTA ARTISTA DITO! KALOKA. Nakakarindi ‘yung mga comment na ‘porket artista ganito ganun.’ Hindi po [ganoon] ‘yun. At hindi gagawin ng mga trabahante ng DFA and LTO ang may pa ‘special treatment,’” said the actress.

The LTO processes all sorts of driver’s licenses, whereas the DFA handles passport applications.

“Uhm, salamat sa TikTok sa mga tips na napanood ko at NAG BABASA ako ng email ng DFA about sa kung ano ang PWEDE at BAWAL. Sa driver’s license, pwede naman naka-makeup, ‘wag lang nakakabulag na makeup, at pwede mag-hikaw, ‘wag lang pang-Merry Christmas na hikaw. Okay na po ba? Let people enjoy things. Gusto ko presentable ako sa ID photos ko, kaya nag-e-effort po ako,” she added.

Chie claimed that because her passport and driver’s license images will be kept for a long period, she made an effort to look well in them: “10 years. Dapat worth it.”

