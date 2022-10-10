Donny Pangilinan finishes college degree

Donny Pangilinan, an actor, added another feather to his cap after graduating from college.

Donny announced the good news to all of his fans and followers on Sunday, October 9, after posting his graduation photos on Instagram. When the pandemic struck over two years ago, he and his two sisters decided to finish their respective college courses.

Donny thanked his parents, Maricel Laxa and Anthony Pangilinan, as well.

“For those who don’t know, when the pandemic hit over 2 years ago, Ella, Hannah, and myself decided to complete our degrees together (with mine specifying in Leadership). And today, despite the busy schedules, many sleepless nights (and fights 😂), we were able to have a joint graduation ceremony thanks to the visit of our professor, who is here in Manila for a couple of days. I would like to thank Dr. Cyndi Romine and everyone of College for Global Deployment in Washington State for this opportunity, and for your patience and guidance,” wrote Donny in his Instagram page.

Laxa also expressed her joy over her children’s graduation on Instagram.

“Thanks to mom and dad as well who kept telling me everyday to do my modules and papers 😬 love you both!,” the actor wrote wrote.