Aubrey Miles loses luxury bag from pickpockets in Paris

Aubrey Miles revealed that she lost her new luxury bag from pickpockets during her trip with her husband Troy Montero in Paris, France.

Aubrey shared her experience while showing some tourist spots on her Instagram account last Saturday.

“Kahit nanakawan ka sa Paris ng pickpockets, tuloy ang larga. Sa movies akala ko astig kayo pero sa totoong buhay parusa kayo,”Aubrey said.

“Nakuha ‘yung purchased Jacquemus bag ko. Bilis nila, literal 1-2-3 lang,” she added when asked about which item was stolen from her.

Aubrey then decided to take revenge on her pickpockets by doing more photoshoots in Paris.

“Dahil nakaka-trauma kayo para sa mga baguhang tourista, you can’t bring us down,” she said.

Aubrey and Troy are in Paris for their honeymoon. They had a civil wedding in June after years of being in a relationship.