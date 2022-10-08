EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Herlene Budol searches for interpreter ahead of Miss Planet International Pageant 

Binibining Pilipinas 1st runner-up Herlene Budol’s manager Wilbert Tolentino announced that they are now looking for her translator for the Miss Planet International pageant. 

Tolentino opened the calls for a professional translator on his Facebook account. He said that they will be covering the cost of the translator and would receive a good compensation.

Tolentino said that they want  “a professional translator from Filipino to English and vice versa who is willing to fly to Kampala, Uganda for the upcoming Miss Planet International this coming November.”

Tolentino said that the interpreter must be able to speak in front of a large audience and before cameras.

Those who are interested can send an email to the contact details he provided.

Miss Planet International is Herlene’s first foray to the international pageant scene. 

The competition will take place in Kampala, Uganda on November 19. 

