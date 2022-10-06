Vicki Belo reveals breast cancer battle in 2016

Celebrity doctor and social media personality Vicki Belo shared her battle against breast cancer in 2016.

In an interview with broadcaster Korina Sanchez, Belo said that she was told that she only has two years to live.

Belo said that she sought treatment in Europe and New York during which she “disappeared” for about two years.”

“This is the first time I’m going to discuss it and only because I trust you and I think it’s over. I had cancer in 2016. I was diagnosed with third stage cancer of the breast,” she said.

Belo said that her doctors did not advise her to undergo chemotherapy.

“I was diagnosed I think in January of the year then I went to Europe and I was told by them there that I was going to die—’Don’t bother to have chemo, just fix your affairs. You’re dead in two years,’” she recalled.

Belo said her chances of survival back then were small.

“I went to New York but they wouldn’t give me anything so I asked, ‘What are my chances?’ and they were very quiet—’We’ll try our best,” she said.

Belo adds that while she was undergoing therapy, her mother collapsed and could no longer be revived.

“It traumatic but I think my mom passed away because Atom kept telling her, ‘Vicki has to go to the States but she won’t leave because she wants to be near you,’” she stated.

Belo said her daughter Scarlet became her driving force to fight cancer.

“Kasi I really look at her and I want to be with her. I don’t want to leave her so young, so I kept praying ‘Lord, please give me time,’” Belo added