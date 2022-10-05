Angelina Jolie alleges Brad Pitt ‘harmed’ their kids

Angelina Jolie provided further details in a cross-complaint against her ex-husband Brad Pitt, regarding what she had previously referred to in court documents as his violent behavior against their kids.

Angelina’s attorneys stated in a court document submitted in Los Angeles, as part of a legal dispute over a vineyard the renowned Hollywood stars had co-owned, that discussions to sell her portion to Brad had failed over his need that she sign “a nondisclosure agreement that would have contractually prohibited her from speaking outside of court about Pitt’s physical and emotional abuse of her and their children.”

“Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face” and “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her,” read the filing. It added that Brad “poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children.”

She goes on to detail a lengthy verbal and physical outburst that occurred in September 2016 while Brad, Angelina, and their six kids were flying from France to California. Federal officials, who have authority over air travel, looked into the event but decided against filing any charges. Angelina filed for divorce after returning from the flight.

One of Brad’s attorneys, Anne Kiley, claimed that although the actor had acknowledged responsibility for certain prior actions, he would not accept liability for those he did not do.

The separation between Angelina and Brad dragged on for years as a result of a legal dispute over their children’s custody and, more recently, a legal action brought by Mr. Pitt about the Château Miraval vineyard in France that the pair purchased more than ten years ago.

This year, Mr. Pitt sued his ex-wife, alleging that she sold her share of the business to a Stoli Group subsidiary without his consent, infringing on his “contractual rights.” According to Ms. Jolie’s cross-complaint, negotiations stalled due to his desire for a nondisclosure agreement. Only then did she sell her interest to someone else.