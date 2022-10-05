EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of abuse

Angelina Jolie accused her former husband, Brad Pitt, of abusive behavior during her court filing on October 4.

The estranged couple is now engaged in a legal battle over a French winery, revealing some of the reasons for their split.

Jolie said that Pitt sought to condition Jolie’s sale of her stake in the winery on a nondisclosure agreement.

Jolie said she was barred from revealing Pitt’s physical and emotional abuse of her and their children.

The actress said that Pitt grabbed her by the head and shook her” before “pushing her into the bathroom wall.”

The actor also “choked one of the children and struck another in the face,” the filing alleges.

The lawyers of Pitt have yet to comment on the charges filed by Jolie.

In 2021, Pitt accused Jolie of selling her stake in the Chateau Miraval winery to an international beverage company which the actor called as unlawful because the pair had agreed they would never sell their interests without the other’s consent.

Jolie denied the existence of such an agreement.

