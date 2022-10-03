LOOK: Serena Dalrymple marries bf in US

Former actress Serena Dalrymple has married her non-showbiz boyfriend Thomas Bredillet in the United States.

The former childstar shared some moments of their lakeside wedding on her Instagram account on October 3.

Bredillet also shared some of their wedding moments on his Instagram account and resharing some of the posts of their visitors.

Dalrymple announced her engagement with Bredillet last July with a photo of her engagement ring. The actress also revealed that she and Bredillet met on a dating app called Bumble.

Dalrymple rose to stardom when she became the star of a fastfood chain commercial. She later in starred in several hit and award-winning movies before migrating to the United States.