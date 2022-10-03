LOOK: Lea Salonga receives TIME100 Impact Award

Disney and Broadway icon Lea Salonga is grateful to be among the recipients of the TIME100 Impact Awards.

The awarding ceremony was held in Singapore and Salonga delivered her speech last October 2.

“I just wanted to make people smile. I just wanted to entertain. Doing that, creating smiles and entertaining, became so much important to me over the last two and a half years,” Salonga said.

“I want to share this award with my fellow entertainers, all of them, from everywhere, all over the world, who through a time of great uncertainty in darkness continued to do what they were put on this earth to do,” Salonga added.

“They were, in a word, impactful,”Salonga concluded.

The Time Magazine has called Salonga as a “life-long role model for children of color.”

“In her four-decade award-winning career as an actress and singer, Salonga has emerged as not only as a Disney and Broadway icon, but a role model for children of color. Salonga prides herself on promoting representation in Hollywood and on Broadway, and showing underrepresented groups that their stories matter,” the magazine wrote.

The TIME100 awards recognizes “global leaders who have gone above and beyond to move their industries – and the world – forward”.