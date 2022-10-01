Westlife thrills thousands of UAE fans in sold-out “Wild Dreams” tour

Thousands of Filipinos and UAE residents came together in an unforgettable evening as they enjoyed a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to watch Westlife Live in Abu Dhabi.

The chart-topping boyband of the late 90s to 00s had the entire Etihad Arena singing along to their classic hits of Uptown Girl, My Love and You Raise Me Up as well as their new songs from their latest album “Wild Dreams”.

Live Nation, the organizers who brought the phenomenal boyband to the UAE, highlights that the sold-out concert shows that UAE and Abu Dhabi in particular has not only met, but exceeded its pre-pandemic demand for events that bring people together.

“Westlife’s return to the UAE with a sold-out, one-night-only performance shows the world that these concerts and events attract huge crowds and audiences in waves like never before. The recent lifting of COVID restrictions will only revitalize this sector even more and we’re so excited to bring in more stellar acts in the near future,” stated Live Nation.

The two-hour show thrilled fans from all over the UAE – some of whom took the chance to ride one of the shuttles which were made available by Live Nation for fans coming from Dubai and the Northern Emirates. This gesture showed Live Nation’s active participation and support for the UAE’s goals for sustainability efforts as fans were able to watch the concert without having to bring their cars all the way from other emirates.

An Indonesian woman who is a cancer survivor was fortunate enough to be invited on stage. She brought a banner asking people to help her complete her bucket list which includes fighting cancer, see Westlife in person and three, take a photo with the boyband.

The boyband made her wish come true as they make her their muse and serenade her with a medley of “What Makes a Man”, “Unbreakable”, at “Queen of My Heart”.

Westlife also sang songs from their 18th studio album, Wild Dreams, which was released in 2021, along with a host of well-known classics. The most recent album was recorded over an 18-month period, inspired by the challenges of the time and it is a statement that captures the mood of the moment. It has moments of reflection and is about new beginnings, hope, and looking to the future.

Be sure to catch the next big concert as well as more events planned in the future spearheaded by Live Nation by visiting www.livenation.me.