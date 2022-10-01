Netizens reacts on irony of Shopee’s cost-cutting vs getting Toni Gonzaga as endorser

Netizens cannot help but share mixed reactions online after e-shopping brand ‘Shopee’ announced Toni Gonzaga as its newest brand ambassador.

On the same day of their announcement, the brand trended on twitter to which Gonzaga was thankful.

FINALLY, makikilala niyo na siya 😉 Drop your guesses and CATCH HER tomorrow at 3PM for the big reveal! #ShopeePH pic.twitter.com/Xy6F3IC5cs — Shopee Philippines (@ShopeePH) September 28, 2022

However, their top competing brand Lazada hit number one spot on the same day after calls to boycott Shopee surfaced online, asing users to switch brands.

Shopee Philippines firing a bunch of its employees then hiring a major apologist who charges a talent fee in the millions is some next-level yikes. pic.twitter.com/tMruB4a9sz — Gerry Cacanindin (@GerryCacanindin) September 28, 2022

According to netizens, knowing that hiring the host and actress would mean a million-dollar contract signed, it’s difficult to not see the irony in the brand’s move. They called out the shopping platform for signing Gonzaga the same week they announced a mass layoff of its employees in the Philippines.

The Singapore-based e-commerce giant reportedly said that it is downsizing its workforce as an effort to “optimize operating efficiency with the goal of achieving self-sufficiency” in their business.

Netizens slammed Shopee for picking the singer-actress, calling her an “enabler” after she left her home network, ABS-CBN, and campaigned for then-former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos in the May presidential election.

A photo of a supposed petition from Shopee’s employees asking the company to retract Gonzaga as their brand ambassador has been circulating online, but the brand has not claimed if the petition was true.

In the said petition which only states ‘undersigned employees’ as the sender states that getting Gonzaga after their series of retrenchments “shows insensitivity to the employees.”