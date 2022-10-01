Andrew E headlines back-to-back Abu Dhabi and Dubai ‘Bagong Pilipinas’ Tagalog Rap Festival concert this October

Abu Dhabi and Dubai Filipino fans of the “King of Pinoy Rap” will soon meet the man face to face in a back-to-back weekend concert!

Andrew E will soon be bringing the highly-anticipated hype of the ‘Bagong Pilipinas’ hit for the upcoming Tagalog Rap Festival Dubai Tour on not just one, but two of the UAE’s biggest stages!

The master rapper will first perform at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Center (ADNEC) in October 22, Saturday. This will be followed by another concert at Dubai’s Coca Cola Arena on October 23, Sunday.

With his viral crowd hitmaker, ‘Bagong Pilipinas, Bagong Mukha,’ the respected, multi-award-winning hiphop and rap musician made fresh waves when he joined then-candidate Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos on their campaign caravans.

Andrew E brings the excitement and energy of these massive crowds to the UAE stage, as he performs alongside Dongalo Wreckords Artists including Jawtee, 3 Digitz, Crazzy G., Mananabaz, D.F.T., Endang & Jhoan, Bastee & Donman, and Julius Tha Drummer.

The ‘Bagong Pilipinas’ Rap Icon will perform with Dongalo Wreckords Artists for Filipinos to enjoy an unforgettable evening of music, rap, and exhilarating performances. Andrew E was just named the number one performer who piqued people’s curiosity and attracted attention to the most recent victors of the Philippine elections. For over 25 years, his attractiveness and popularity have made him an unquestionably loud entry in the Filipino Concert record books!

Andrew Ford Valentino Espiritu, often known as “Andrew E,” is well-known for his relatable lyrics in his raps and songs. He originally gained popularity in 1991 with his huge hit song “Humanap Ka Ng Panget,” which was later converted into a film and became a box-office success.

And today, more than three decades later, he remains one of the Philippines’ most skilled hiphop and rap superstars, with over 2.5 million Facebook fans alone.

Catch Andrew E brought to you by LDH Events and MDM Global this coming October 22-23, 2022 at the ADNEC in Abu Dhabi and the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai. Tickets start from AED75 in Dubai and AED125 in Abu Dhabi.

Get your tickets here at:

October 22 Abu Dhabi: https://platinumlist.net/artist/1379/andrew-e

October 23 Dubai: https://www.coca-cola-arena.com/en/events/Bagong-Pilipinas-Tagalog-Rap-Festival

You can also get tickets by calling: 055 730 2495 or from Platinumlist or at Virgin Megastore.