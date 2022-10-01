EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Actor Dominic Roco arrested in drug buy bust ops in QC

Courtesy: QCPD

Actor Dominic Roco and four others were arrested by authorities in a drug buy bust operations in a Quezon City town house on Saturday.

The Quezon City Police District Station 14 Drug Enforcement Unit caught Roco in possession of suspected illegal drugs during a sting operation at a subdivision in Barangay Holy Spirit, Quezon City past midnight.

Also arrested in the operations were two other men and a woman. 15 grams of suspected shabu estimated to be worth P102,000, and 10 grams of alleged marijuana estimated to be worth P14,000 were confiscated from the suspects.

The Quezon City Police presented them to the media together with the alleged illegal drugs, marked money, and a cellular phone.

Roco and the other suspects will face charges over violation of Republic Act No. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

