Netizens react on Moira dela Torre and Jason Marvin’s posts which seems to be for one another

After the much talked about split of singer Moira dela Torre and husband Jason Marvin Hernandez, netizens cannot help but notice what seems to be indirect posts of the singer-songwriters for one another.

On Thursday, ‘Malaya’ singer Moira posted a glamorous photo in a black corset gown with the caption “No more games.”

Netizens cannot help but notice the singer’s glow ever since the split.

Earlier, netizens have speculated a possible reconciliation between the couple after Moira’s song ‘Babalik Sa’yo’ ranks second in the local charts and its lyrics hinted going back to a lover’s arms.

“ Handa kong gawin ang lahat m akapiling ka lang. Walang hihigit Sa iyo, i kutin pa ang mundo… Ako’y babalik babalik sayo,” reads the lyrics.

However, the singer was quick to quash hopeful fans with a ‘NO’ when a commenter asked if the song reflects her love life.

In a post on Friday, September 30, netizens react on Jason Marvin’s post captioned “You know I truly love you, even though I wasn’t true.”

Netizens have mixed reaction with Jason’s post, some are advocating he continues to pursue and repair his marriage with Moira while other question his genuinity.

Just last week, Jason Marvin released his first song months after thei rseparation. The song “Ako na lang” relates to regrets and losing a loved one. Some netizens speculated that this song could be for Moira.

“Paano kung ayaw mo na, paano kung nasaktan ka, paano kung di mo kaya ang aking nagawa, hanggang saan pa ba? ilalaban to, hanggang kailan maniniwala na dapat tayo, mas lalong ka lang lumalayo kapag ika’y sinusuyo, kaya pa bang maayos to kung ako na lang may gusto.” – a few lines from the song “Ako na lang”

Ito ang mga salita, linya, at nota na nagligtas sakin. Noong mga gabing nakakalunod yung lungkot at nakakabingi ang pagsisisi. Ito ang mga tanong na umiikot sa isip ko noong mga madaling araw na nawawala ako. Ito ang awitin na nakasama ko sa pinakamadilim na oras ng buhay ko. pic.twitter.com/yDft9MNJlT — Jason Marvin (@jasonmarvinph) September 13, 2022

“Ito ang mga salita, linya, at nota na nagligtas sakin. Noong mga gabing nakakalunod yung lungkot at nakakabingi ang pagsisisi. Ito ang mga tanong na umiikot sa isip ko noong mga madaling araw na nawawala ako. Ito ang awitin na nakasama ko sa pinakamadilim na oras ng buhay ko.” Jason wrote on twitter.

The two wed last January 2019 in Tagaytay and announced their split last June this year.