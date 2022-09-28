EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Heart Evangelista expects baby boy and girl through IVF

Kapuso fashion icon and actress Heart Evangelista revealed that she is now expecting two babies through in-vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment.

Heart made the revelation when she had an interview with L’Officiel Philippines.

Heart said that this was “one of the toughest, challenging times” she has experienced.

“It was very difficult and painful. I had three injections a day over a two-week process. After harvesting and the processes that came after, they were able to gather the perfect boy and the perfect girl,” Heart said.

Heart revealed the pressure she felt after her miscarriage in 2018 and the need to produce a child.

“Do I want a child because I want a child?’ or ‘Do I want a child because the environment or culture dictates that I should have a child?’” she said.

Heart also encouraged women to look into the process as well since it “buys them time,” and it is also available in the Philippines.

“Any time they decide on having a child, the embryo is there. Whether you decide immediately or five years from now, there is no deadline,” she added.

