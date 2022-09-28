EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Cristine Reyes reveals health condition resulting to severe back pain

Actress Cristine Reyes shared that her doctors finally discovered the cause of her persistent and severe back pain.

Reyes said she went to see three different surgeons who all gave her the same opinion about her condition.

“I have had 2 orthopedic surgeons check my lumbar MRI last week and a third opinion early this morning from an arthroscopic surgeon. I’ve been experiencing excruciating lower back pain. All 3 surgeons said the same thing,” she added.

Reyes said that despite her health condition she continued doing strenous physical activities such as headstands.

“I will be expecting a massive muscle spasm later due that classic fall I recorded just now. Apparently, I have a mild disc bulge in my lumbar. At least, I now have prescription meds,” she said.

Fans of the actress wish her quick recovery due to her health condition.

Reyes last starred in the controversial film ‘Maid in Malacañang’.

