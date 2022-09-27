Heart Evangelista shares her IVF journey: ‘It was very difficult and painful’

Actress Heart Evangelista has opened up in an interview with magazine L’Officiel Philippines her journey in going through In-vitro fertilization or IVF which she described as “one of the toughest, challenging times” of her life.

According to Evangelista, the IVF process made her body suffer from the side effects even weeks after.

“With IVF, they inject you with fertility hormones. It was very difficult and painful. I had three injections a day over a two-week process. After harvesting and the processes that came after, they were able to gather the perfect boy and the perfect girl,” she told the L’Officiel magazine.

It can be recalled that the actress announced her pregnancy to her twins in May 2018. However, in June of the same year, she shared the heartbreaking news that she lost both of her babies.

On motherhood and choosing paths

She also shared in the latest magazine issue how the procedure made her think deeply about motherhood.

“It made me realize, am I ready for a child? So, I actually have a baby boy and a baby girl waiting for me, but I’m really at this stage in my life where (I ask myself), ‘Do I want a child because I want a child?’ or ‘Do I want a child because the environment or culture dictates that I should have a child?’,” said Evangelista.

Evangelista also encouraged other women to undergo IVF as it helps buy them time.

“Any time they decide on having a child, the embryo is there. Whether you decide immediately or five years from now, there is no deadline. Also, the process is available in the Philippines and not just abroad,” said Heart.

When asked on Senator Chiz Escudero’s role in the process, the actress said that she’s fortunate to have a supportive husband.

“Chiz is a really good guy though we’re very different because he’s very conservative and I’m also a little bit more modern. Perhaps it’s because of our age gap. But what I like about him is he tries. He tries to be as supportive as he can be,” said Evangelista.

While the interview did not dwell into the couple’s relationship, it somehow indirectly crush the several speculations surfacing online pointing out that the two had already split.

Everything will fall into place

Apart from her IVF journey, Evangelista also shared in the interview her bold move to purchase a new home in Paris and a lot of her new projects. Entitled ‘The New Chapter’, Evangelista punctuated the interview with the idea of embracing new things and going with the flow; a counterflow in her “very planned” persona.

“And if everything turns out to be great, which I’m sure it will—it may not make sense at this point—it’s still going to be a life well lived, I feel. Everything will fall into place,” Heart said without fear.