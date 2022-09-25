Court of Appeals junks Vhong Navarro’s petition to stop filing of rape case

Actor Vhong Navarro’s request for the Court of Appeals (CA) to reexamine its ruling permitting the Department of Justice (DOJ) to file rape and acts of lasciviousness investigations against him in response to complaints by model-stylist Deniece Cornejo has been denied.

The CA Special 14th Division denied Navarro’s motions for reconsideration and the issuing of a status quo ante order in a seven-page resolution issued on September 20 and signed by Associate Justice Florencio Mamauag Jr. due to “lack of merit.”

“[T]he issues raised by Navarro in his motion, i.e., the parties’ credibility, the truthfulness of their respective claims and the strength of their evidence, are matters best left to the determination of the trial court after a full-blown trial on the merits,” read the resolution.

The plea was in response to the appeal court’s ruling on July 21 ordering the Taguig City City Prosecutor to file the charges following the CA’s decision to reverse and invalidate the DOJ’s April 30, 2018, and July 14, 2020, resolutions.

The CA further claimed that none of the established exceptions apply in Navarro’s case, thereby rejecting his request for the issuing of a status quo ante decree.

The Taguig Regional Trial Court issued a warrant for Navarro’s arrest for the non-bailable accusation of rape, and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) is now in possession of him.

“We reiterate once more that preliminary investigation is merely inquisitorial. It is not a trial of the case on the merits and has no purpose except that of determining whether a crime has been committed and whether there is probable cause to believe that the accused is guilty thereof. While the fiscal makes that determination, he cannot be said to be acting as a quasi-court, for it is the courts, ultimately, that pass judgment on the accused, not the fiscal,” added the statement.

On September 19, after the court issued an arrest warrant for him due to suspected acts of lasciviousness, he turned himself in to the NBI and posted bail.

Navarro was charged with raping Cornejo in January 2014 while intoxicated her on purpose and using “force, menace, and intimidation.”