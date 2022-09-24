LOOK: Angelica Panganiban gives birth to baby girl

Actress Angelica Panganiban has given birth to a baby girl.

The first-time mom announced the news on her Instagram account sharing a close up photo of her child.

Angelica also shared that her daughter’s name is Amila Sabine Homan. She was born on September 20.

“Bean waiting for you all my life,” she wrote.

Some of Angelica’s celebrity friends congratulated Angelica on being a new mother. Angelica Panganiban is currently in a relationship with her non-showbiz boyfriend and businessman Gregg Homan.

They celebrated their first anniversary last July 11. The Kapamilya actress shared how her views about love changed after she met Gregg.

“I don’t ever want to be madly in love ever again. I want to be healthy in love, sanely in love, peacefully in love,” she wrote.

“Happy first year my love. i wuv yew,” Angelica added.

The actress shared a romantic photo of them kissing under a display of fireworks on her Instagram account in the early hours of January 1, formally introducing Gregg on social media.

“Kung isa kang pelikuka, sana, wala kang ending,” she said.

Before Gregg, Angelica was linked to co-actors Zanjoe Marudo and Carlo Aquino.