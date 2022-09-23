Vhong Navarro’s wife stands by him, maintains innocence

The wife of actor and television host Vhong Navarro stood by her husband following the cases filed against the latter involving him and model Deniece Cornejo.

In an interview with the media, Tanya Navarro turned emotional after visiting her husband who is currently under custody.

Navarro is facing charges of rape and acts of lasciviousness.

“Sobrang positive siya kasi nilu-look forward niya na pupunta ako today. Pero, yun… ano kasi, bago ako umalis, parang bigla na lang siyang nag-start maging emusyonal,” Tanya said.

“Siguro nga ang hirap mag-process ng mga baga-bagay, wala kang kausap masyado kasi hindi naman niya kilala yung mga nandun,” she added.

Tanya said that not being with Navarro was the longest two days of her life.

Tanya added that she has mixed feelings now and had to explain the situation of Navarro to their children.

“Hindi ko alam, hindi ko alam kung paano nila patutunayan ‘tong sinasabi nila. And then, suddenly, may reverse.. So, alam mo yun, na parang nakikita mo na yung katapusan, e, pero, yun nga, binaligtad. So, same feeling nung before,” she said.

Tanya said she knows her husband was telling the truth. Navarro did not change his story from day 1.

“Nung pumunta siya sa akin, bugbog-sarado siya, kinonfess niya lahat. Since that day hanggang ngayon, sobrang consistent siya sa mga sinasabi niyang kuwento,” she said.