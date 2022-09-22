Kris Aquino turns emotional while undergoing treatment in Houston, Texas 

Kris Aquino shared to her followers the struggles and the emotional toll she has been experiencing due to her ongoing treatment.

Kris made the conversation with her friend and writer Dindo Balares.

Balares gave an update on his Facebook post when a lot of people are asking for update on the status of the ‘Queen of All Media’.

“Tuloy ang pagpapagamot ni Kris. At tulad ng sinumang sumasailalim sa serye ng masusing medical examinations, may mga panahong mababa ang emosyon. Inuubos na ng Houston ang tapang ko,’ sabi na rin niya nitong huling chat namin,” Balares said.

Balares said that he and Aquino are still messaging each other online but it takes time before Aquino usually responds.

Balares also shared that a top actor wanted to offer a house to Aquino while she is undergoing treatment at Beverly Hills but it was not clear if she accepted the offer or not.

The writer said that Aquino continues to be playful in their conversations whenever they get the chance to talk online.