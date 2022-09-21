EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

‘Not a problem with us’: Megan Young, Mikael Daez don’t mind not having kids

Staff Report

Megan Young and Mikael Daez acknowledge they don’t mind not having children in the future, claiming they can “continue living life” even if they don’t have children.

The pair, who have been married for two years, discussed their plans for children in their “Megan & Mikael Podcast,” which was uploaded on YouTube last Monday, Sept. 19.

“My answer to those questions would be, if we have kids, then we have kids. If we don’t, we don’t. If I get pregnant, okay, and if not, then we just continue living life,” said Megan.

The beauty queen said that she gets questioned “in numerous ways” whether she and Daez want to have children, but she says she doesn’t mind since she is always prepared with an answer.

“I guess it’s not normal or it’s not like a common thing for couples to be like, ‘Yeah, we’re fine even if we don’t have kids.’ Usually, it’s like ‘Yeah we’re trying,’ or ‘Yeah we really want to have kids,’ or sometimes, ‘Maybe like in the next couple of years,’” explained Megan.

Young and Daez had been together for nine years until they married in 2020. That month, they celebrated two weddings: an intimate ceremony with their loved ones in Batangas and a bigger wedding in Subic.

