Dubai self-made millionaires set to star in new Netflix series ‘Dubai Bling’

Streaming platform Netlfix has released the teaser of its newest series which will feature 10 self-made millionaires in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The Arab TV series “Dubai Bling” will include real estate experts, entertainment personalities, socialites and influencers.

The latest reality show, which will launch on October 27, will feature personalities from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Kuwait, Iraq, India and Australia who are ‘living their wildest dreams’.

According to Netlflix, despite coming from different walks of life, the 10 millionaires have one thing in common: the desire to be on top of their games.

Among the millionaires to star the series are Zeina Khoury, Lojain Omran, Kris Fade, Ebraheem Al Samadi, Farhana Bodi, Marwan Al-Awadhi, Safa Siddiqui, and Loujain Adadah.

In its teaser, the show promises extravagance, luxury and intense drama surrounding the lives of the ten individuals.

The show will be in Arabic which will be accompanied by English subtitles.