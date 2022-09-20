Moira quick to crush fans’ hopes after song ‘Babalik Sa’yo’ sparked speculations of reconciliation with Jason Marvin

Singer and song writer Moira dela Torre’s fans became hopeful after the release of the singer’s new released song ‘Babalik Sa’yo’.

They are particularly pointing out a possible reconciliation with the singer and her estranged husband Jason Marvin in relation with the chorus of the song which goes, “Tanging ikaw ang sigaw ng puso araw araw. Aminin ko na sayo, ngayon lang nagka gan’to, ako’y babalik babalik babalik parin sayo.”

‘Balikan na ba?’ asked one netizen. Another said “babalik sayo? mukhang magiging marupok si ate mo moira for today’s video.”

However, the singer was quick to crush their hopes of her fans.

After thanking her fans for making her song number 2 in the charts, she added a post note in her caption saying “ps kanta lang to, wag marupok.”

When a user asked “is this a sign of reconciliation?’ The singer was straightforward to say, ‘nope.’

The couple announced their split back in May.

