Heart Evangelista linked to an Italian guy amidst rumored break up with Chiz Escudero

A new speculation has surfaced online linking actress Heart Evangelista to an italian guy.

The rumor quickly circulated online after it was broadcasted on air by Deo Macalma, DZRH’s vice president-station manager and broadcaster during his radio segment “Damdaming Bayan” with co-host Sister L, as seen on DZRH’s Facebook page on Sept. 13.

“Mamaya may report ‘yung ating Marites ha — ayaw ni Sen. Chiz Escudero nito… Ewan ko ba kung apple of the eye ni Heart, o siya ang apple of the heart nung foreigner na ‘yan,” said Macalma.

The new speculation is now one of the many versions that surfaced on the alleged break up with husband Sen. Chiz Escudero. Netizens first speculated the split when Heart dropped ‘Escudero’ from her instagram account.

Previously, it was rumored that the Senator was having an affair, and allegedly impregnated a woman. It was also rumored that Heart is already set to move to Paris after she revealed that she was building a new home.

Read: Heart Evangelista, Chiz Escudero silent on split rumors, GMA to issue a statement soon?

Heart Evangelista’s camp seemed to have brushed off the rumor through an article published by columnist Joe Barrameda on Abante Entertainment where an unknown source dispelled the rumors.

Barrameda’s source stressed that the said “Italian guy” whose name is Alex is actually gay.

“Magkaibigan daw ang dalawa, pero hindi naman ganun ka-close kay Heart. Nakakasama lang daw ito ni Heart sa mga fashion event sa Paris at Milan,” said Barrameda.

Both camps have not issued any direct statements on the surfacing rumors. The couple got married last 2015.