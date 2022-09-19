EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Heart Evangelista linked to an Italian guy amidst rumored break up with Chiz Escudero

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report38 mins ago

A new speculation has surfaced online linking actress Heart Evangelista to an italian guy.

The rumor quickly circulated online after it was broadcasted on air by Deo Macalma, DZRH’s vice president-station manager and broadcaster during his radio segment “Damdaming Bayan” with co-host Sister L, as seen on DZRH’s Facebook page on Sept. 13.

“Mamaya may report ‘yung ating Marites ha — ayaw ni Sen. Chiz Escudero nito… Ewan ko ba kung apple of the eye ni Heart, o siya ang apple of the heart nung foreigner na ‘yan,” said Macalma.

The new speculation is now one of the many versions that surfaced on the alleged break up with husband Sen. Chiz Escudero. Netizens first speculated the split when Heart dropped ‘Escudero’ from her instagram account.

Previously, it was rumored that the Senator was having an affair, and allegedly impregnated a woman. It was also rumored that Heart is already set to move to Paris after she revealed that she was building a new home. 

Read: Heart Evangelista, Chiz Escudero silent on split rumors, GMA to issue a statement soon?

Heart Evangelista’s camp seemed to have brushed off the rumor through an article published by columnist Joe Barrameda on Abante Entertainment where an unknown source dispelled the rumors.

Barrameda’s source stressed that the said “Italian guy” whose name is Alex is actually gay.

Magkaibigan daw ang dalawa, pero hindi naman ganun ka-close kay Heart. Nakakasama lang daw ito ni Heart sa mga fashion event sa Paris at Milan,” said Barrameda.

Both camps have not issued any direct statements on the surfacing rumors. The couple got married last 2015.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report38 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

FeaturedImage teacher 151015 1253 1

DepEd debunks rumors on ‘zero budget’ for Special Education

1 hour ago
WhatsApp Image 2022 09 16 at 4.32.53 PM

Back-to-back webinar on Property investment, all set for nurses, OFWs working in F&B and Hospitality industry

2 hours ago
TFT doi

Witness your favorite Disney characters come to life at Disney On Ice this October in Abu Dhabi!

3 hours ago
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid charles III

LOOK: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid attends Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, condoles with Royal Family

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button