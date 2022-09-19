EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Eraserheads to hold reunion concert on December 22

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

It’s official, Pinoy rock legend Eraserheads is now reuniting for a concert on December 22.

This was confirmed by band members Ely Buendia, Buddy Zabala, Raymund Marasigan, and Marcus Adoro on their social media pages.

The concert is entitled ‘Eraserheads Huling El Bimbo’ and will take place on December 22 at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Paranaque City.

The poster said that concert tickets will be made available soon.

The last time the disbanded group performed together was in 2016 where in they performed “Maling Akala” as well as “Popmachine” and “Poor Man’s Grave.”

Fans have been clamoring for a reunion concert but it never materialized. Some even blaming Ely Buendia for not pushing through.

“Don’t get why when it’s something negative about the band, the blame falls on me, but if it’s something positive, oh, it’s a group effort. Anyway I was just trying to warn the general public. Peace,” Ely previously said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT CAT247

Pinoy rescues kitten in bad shape found in streets of Abu Dhabi; cat, an addition to his more than 600 saved felines

2 hours ago
Dubai night landscape

Dubai reduces carbon emissions by 21% in 2021

4 hours ago
Julia Barretto

Marjorie Barretto vows to protect her daughter Julia Barretto

6 hours ago
bbm new york 1

‘Mabuhay ang OFWs’: Marcos thanks Pinoys in the U.S.

6 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button