Eraserheads to hold reunion concert on December 22

It’s official, Pinoy rock legend Eraserheads is now reuniting for a concert on December 22.

This was confirmed by band members Ely Buendia, Buddy Zabala, Raymund Marasigan, and Marcus Adoro on their social media pages.

The concert is entitled ‘Eraserheads Huling El Bimbo’ and will take place on December 22 at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Paranaque City.

The poster said that concert tickets will be made available soon.

The last time the disbanded group performed together was in 2016 where in they performed “Maling Akala” as well as “Popmachine” and “Poor Man’s Grave.”

Fans have been clamoring for a reunion concert but it never materialized. Some even blaming Ely Buendia for not pushing through.

“Don’t get why when it’s something negative about the band, the blame falls on me, but if it’s something positive, oh, it’s a group effort. Anyway I was just trying to warn the general public. Peace,” Ely previously said.