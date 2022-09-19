Court orders issuance of warrant of arrest vs. Vhong Navarro

A Taguig Court on Monday has issued a warrant of arrest against television host Vhong Navarro over the acts of lasciviousness filed by model Deniece Cornejo.

Navarro’s lawyer Alma Mallonga said that the host is on his way to the National Bureau of Investigation to surrender.

The Taguig Metropolitan Court recommended a bail of P36,000.

Navarro maintained his innocence over the rape case filed by Cornejo against him. Charges have been filed by the Taguig City Prosecutors Office last August 31.

Cornejo accused Navarro of rape in January 2014 in her condominium unit.

“Ang pagkakasala ko, ang kasalanan ko dito ay noong niloko ko ang girlfriend ko, at ito na yung wife ko ngayon,” Navarro said in an interview with ANC.

“Lahat ng ibinibintang nila sa akin ay hindi totoo yun. Ako ay nagsasabi ng totoo. Alam ng Panginoon na nagsasabi ako ng totoo,” he added.

Last July, the Court of Appeals ordered the filing of charges against the actor.

In a Pep.ph report, Vhong’s lawyer Alma Mallonga said the rape accusations have been junked by courts due to inconsistencies in her statements and evidence.

The lawyer said that im Cornejo’s two sworn statements, there was no mention of rape against Vhong.

“The events, contained in 8 paragraphs of the complaint, ended with Mr. Navarro leaving the condo unit at her request,” Mallonga said.

“She states: ‘He tried to insist that I let him stay longer (in the condo) and even made jokes about sleeping over… I told him, ‘No, di puwede talaga,’ so finally he conceded… Thereafter, Kuya Vhong left my unit by himself,” the lawyer added.