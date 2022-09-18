“Ano kami may carwash?” Ryza Cenon blasts water provider due to Php120,000 bill

Ryza Cenon expressed her annoyance at receiving a P120,000 water bill despite having water service outages.

Last Friday, September 16, the actress posted a picture of the aforementioned bill notice on her Facebook page and compared it to their prior water usage.

“Ano kami, may carwash? 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. nawawala na ng water [sa amin tapos] ang hina-hina ng tubig namin from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m,” she said. “So paki-explain [Maynilad Water Services, Inc.], from 1,101.02 last month ngayon 120k?”

The water provider immediately responded to Cenon, promising that someone would speak with the actress about the situation.

Through the comments section, other customers shared the same opinions and related experiences with the actress. They bemoaned the challenges they had in getting their complaints about unexpected hikes in their water bills heard.