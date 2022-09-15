R Kelly found guilty on multiple counts of child pornography

The month-long trial of shamed R&B sensation R Kelly has ended with a guilty verdict on Wednesday, September 15.

The shamed ’90s R and B sensation, 55, was convicted of six out of 13 counts of child pornography.

The ‘I believe I can fly’ singer was accused of videoing himself having sex with underage girls, as well as of rigging his 2008 state trial on child porn charges, for which he was acquitted.

The court decision was handed over on Wednesday to Kelly – real name Robert Sylvester Kelly – after 11 hours of deliberation or jurors which started on Tuesday afternoon.

It can be recalled that Kelly has given a 30-year prison sentence in June for sex-trafficking and racketeering in a separate federal case in Brooklyn.

His co-defendant Derrell McDavid, Kelly’s former business manager, was charged with conspiring to obstruct justice by rigging the 2008 trial, as well as two counts of receiving child porn. Another co-defendant, Kelly’s associate Milton Brown, faced a count of conspiring to receive child porn. Both have been given a guilty verdict, according to CBS Chicago.

The new conviction could add years to Kelly’s existing 30-year sentence.

Two further trials are also pending against the singer – one in Minnesota and another in state court in Chicago.