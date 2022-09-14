Vince Tañada files cyberlibel case vs. Juliana Parizcova Segovia

Atty. Vince Tañada, the director and producer of “Katips,” has announced that he has launched a cyber libel suit against comedian Juliana Parizcova Segovia.

According to sources, Vince stated that Juliana’s malicious social media post harmed his co-producers, who happen to be attorneys.

“’Yung mga co-producer natin sa pelikulang ito ay mga abogado rin, e, kaya nasaktan sila dahil libelous nga naman ‘yung sinabi ni Juliana Parizcova. Ang alam ko nai-file na nila ‘yun sa piskalya at hinihintay na lang natin ‘yung decision about that,” said Vince.

Juliana hinted on his Facebook page about the accolades given to “Katips” at the 2022 Famas Awards, stating that he thought that the movie was re-released just to provide another perspective against the would-be Php700M international blockbuster hit, ‘Maid in Malacañang’.

“Babatiin ko na sana yung humakot daw ng awards sa FAMAS at pelikulang pa-victim na kunwari tinatapangan para itapat sa Maid in Malacañang, kaso andaming resibo. Sige na nga…Congrats Hahahaha!” read Juliana’s post.