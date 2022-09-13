Live Nation Presents YouTube Sensations Boyce Avenue at Hard Rock Cafe this October

Proudly brought you to be Live Nation in continuation of their series of unique live acts to perform at Hard Rock Cafe in Dubai’s Festival City, American cover band specialists Boyce Avenue are next in store for all the Dubai music lovers. The three-piece hailing from Florida will be lighting up the stage at Hard Rock Cafe on October 2nd, playing a mix of popular covers and their special blend of originals.

Formed by the Manzano brothers Alejandro Luis, Daniel Enrique, and Fabian Rafael in 2004, the band skyrocketed to fame on the video-sharing platform YouTube in 2007, collectively receiving over 16billion YouTube views. They have also collaborated with some of the most prominent YouTube artists, singers, pop groups, and actors such as Megan Nicole, Tyler Ward, Fifth Harmony, and Sarah Hyland throughout their successes.

Known worldwide and frequently touring the UK, Ireland, Australia, and Southeast Asia, fans will be treated to some of their much-loved songs, including “Every breath,” “On My Way,” and “Broken Angel.” Boyce Avenue has a strong pedigree of breath-taking performance, selling out shows the world over, and their show at Hard Rock Cafe will fit into this mold perfectly. Expect a night of sensational vocals and unique takes on contemporary classics as this cover band with a difference perform a not-to-be-missed show.

Don’t miss your chance to see Boyce Avenue at Hard Rock Cafe, Dubai Festival City, this October 2nd. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.ae and for more information, visit www.livenation.me. Doors open at 7pm, and ticket prices start at AED 299.