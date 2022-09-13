“Hintayin natin nine months from now”: Gerald Anderson address rumors on Kylie Padilla’s pregnancy

Actor Gerald Anderson has addressed the speculations that he and leading lady Kylie Padilla are expecting their first child.

Gerald even dared those who are spreading lies to wait for nine months and see if the stories are true.

Gerald and Kylie teamed up for the film ‘Unravel’ which they shot in Switzerland. Some netizens shared their behind the scenes photos and said that there is something going on between the two.

RELATED STORY: Kylie Padilla addresses pregnancy rumors, says Gerald Anderson is a friend

“Ikaw yata gumawa ng publicity no’n. Sana nga pinalabas na agad ‘yung pelikula para sumabay do’n e. Hintayin natin nine months from now,” Gerald Anderson told vlogger Ogie Diaz.

Kylie was the first to clarify the rumors linking her to Gerald including a romantic relationship and that she is now pregnant.

“Wala pong katotohanan sa mga lumalabas,” Kylie told GMA News.

“Magkaibigan lang po kami ni Gerald. Professional lang po ang relationship namin. Nothing else,” she added.

READ ON: Kylie Padilla, Gerald Anderson in Switzerland for upcoming movie

Kylie said that there are times that she gets annoyed by the persistent rumor.

“Nakakainis ang dami eh. So out of this world, Hindi po talaga siya totoo. Naba-bother lang ako na baka may maniwala eh,” she added.

Gerald is currently in a relationship with actress Julia Barretto while Kylie is now separated from her husband Aljur Abrenica.