Cristy Fermin alleges Toni Gonzaga reportedly signed P500M contract with Villar’s TV network

Showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin said that Toni Gonzaga has signed half a billion peso worth of contract with Manny Villar’s new venture ‘ALLTV’.

Gonzaga was among the first talents to join the new network and will be airing her Youtube interview vlog ‘Toni Talks’.

“Five hundred million, pang-ilang programa kaya ito? Alam ko dalawa, eh. Baka madagdagan, di ba?,” Cristy said in her radio show.

RELATED STORY: Toni Gonzaga joins Manny Villar’s AMBS TV network

The co-host of Cristy was in disbelief of the huge amount of money offered to Gonzaga.

“Grabe ito ‘Nay! Sana all talaga! Alam mo ngitngit talaga ang ibang dyortism (artista),” Rommel Chika said.

Cristy said that this is not new for big names in the industry. She also compared it with Megastar Sharon Cuneta when she joined TV 5 back then.

READ ON: Bongbong Marcos grants first one-on-one interview to Toni Gonzaga

“Kung matatandaan mo ilang taon na ang nakararaan nu’ng pumirma si Sharon Cuneta sa TV5, one billion pesos ang halaga no’n. Kaya iyon talaga ang umalingawngaw. Kaya hindi na bago ang half-B,” she said.

Apart from Gonzaga, television hosts Willie Revillame and Mariel Padilla are also part of the new network. Broadcaster Anthony Taberna also signed a contract with ALLTV.