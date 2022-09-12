Rita Daniela debunks rumors of splitting up with non-showbiz boyfriend

Rita Daniela turned to social media to refute internet rumors that she had split up with her partner, the father of her unborn child.

Rita stated on Facebook that she only spoke and gave an interview on her pregnancy and personal life with GMA News entertainment journalist Nelson Canlas and no one else.

The actress advised internet users that “not everything you see online and on social media is true.”

“The damage has done. Nakapag-komento na ang mga tao at naniniwala na sila dito. Nakapag-judge narin sila. My pregnancy journey and personal life has been private and I chose it that way,” said Rita.

Rita confirmed her pregnancy three months ago that she and her non-showbiz boyfriend were having together.