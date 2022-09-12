EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT Reach

Rita Daniela debunks rumors of splitting up with non-showbiz boyfriend

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Rita Daniela turned to social media to refute internet rumors that she had split up with her partner, the father of her unborn child.

Rita stated on Facebook that she only spoke and gave an interview on her pregnancy and personal life with GMA News entertainment journalist Nelson Canlas and no one else.

The actress advised internet users that “not everything you see online and on social media is true.”

“The damage has done. Nakapag-komento na ang mga tao at naniniwala na sila dito. Nakapag-judge narin sila. My pregnancy journey and personal life has been private and I chose it that way,” said Rita.

Rita confirmed her pregnancy three months ago that she and her non-showbiz boyfriend were having together.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

hamdan bin mohammed housing emirati 4b

Dubai launches AED4.8 billion housing plan for Emiratis, to build 15,800 homes in four years

1 hour ago
text message smartphone generic

DICT: Text scams may be coming from sources abroad

2 hours ago
brownout

NGCP places Luzon in ‘red alert’ for insufficient power supply

2 hours ago
Marcos

Marcos extends state of calamity due to COVID-19 for possibly another 3 months

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button