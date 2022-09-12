EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

‘Kung gusto mong lumigaya’, buy your ticket to Andrew E’s show na!

The multi-awarded “Humanap Ka ng Panget” singer will be bringing his hit hiphop and rap songs to one of the biggest international stages in the world during the upcoming Tagalog Rap Festival Dubai Tour this October 23, 2022 at the Coca Cola Arena.

The “King of Pinoy Rap”, Andrew E. will be uplifting the Pinoy crowd as he performs alongside Dongalo Wreckords Artists including Jawtee, 3 Digitz, Crazzy G., Mananabaz, D.F.T., Endang & Jhoan, Bastee & Donman, and Julius Tha Drummer.

Known as “Andrew E”, the singers real name is Andrew Ford Valentino Espiritu. He first rose to prominence in 1991 with his major hit song “Humanap Ka Ng Panget” with a popular lyric that goes “Kung gusto mong lumigaya ang iyong buhay, humanap ka ng panget.”

Sing-along with his Pinoy music which was adapted into a film and became a box-office smash in the past. And now over three decades later, he remains as one of the Philippines most talented icons in hiphop and rap with over 2.5 million followers on Facebook alone.

Andrew E. has recently made waves again when he joined then-candidate Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos during their political caravans with his viral crowd chant, ‘Bagong Pilipinas, Bagong Mukha’.

Catch Andrew E brought to you by LDH Events and MDM Global this coming October 23, 2022 at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai. Tickets start from AED75. Doors open 6pm.

