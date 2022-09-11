‘I don’t want noise, drama’: Alodia Gosiengfiao reveals attempting split with Wil Dasovich a secret

Alodia Gosiengfiao admitted that she initially intended to keep her breakup with ex-boyfriend and fellow vlogger Wil Dasovich a secret in order to avoid the drama.

“[The breakup] was last year but the announcement came later kasi (because) I wanted to keep it under wraps,” Gosiengfiao answered. “I mean, as much as possible I don’t want any noise. I don’t want drama, to be honest.”, revealed Gosiengfiao in her interview at Vicki Belo’s vlog.

“But eventually, people kept on asking what had happened. I was flying to L.A. that time and everyone in the airport was asking where was my [ex-boyfriend]. It was hard for me to lie so eventually I had to post online so that people [would] know,” she added.

Gosiengfiao admitted she is aware that the split confirmation, which came about a month after their actual breakup, sparked public outrage, and gained even more attention after her “Ako pala sinayang mo” (I’m the one you wasted, by the way) remark last January.

Gosiengfiao then discussed how she decided to get engaged to her non-showbiz fiancé, businessman Christopher Quimbo, after only a few months of dating. Gosiengfiao said Quimbo, who joined her at the end of the interview, makes her feel safe because he understands her “true personality.”