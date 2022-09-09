Mariel Padilla signs contract with Manny Villar’s ALLTV

Mariel Padilla is among the latest celebrities who signed contract with Manny Villar’s newest television venture ALLTV.

In an Instagram post, Mariel expressed her excitement in joining the Advanced Media Broadcasting System.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mariel padilla (@marieltpadilla)

“The easiest decision I have ever made. I knew right away I wanted to be part of AllTV. Extremely grateful!!!! Thank you soo much AMBS for the trust,” Mariel wrote.

Mariel was joined by her manager Boy Abunda, Villar, Rep. Camille Villar,, AMBS Chief Finance Officer Maryknoll Zamora; AMBS President Maribeth Tolentino, AMBS General Counsel during the contract signing event.

“To my husband, children and my whole family who have given me their blessings… thank you! So excited for the infinite possibilities we can do together!!!!,” added Mariel in her Instagram post.

Other personalities who joined AllTV were fellow Pinoy Big Brothe host and Marcos supporter Toni Gonzaga, broadcaster Anthony Taberna and television show host Willie Revillame.