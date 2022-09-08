EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

WATCH: Vicki Belo’s channels BLACKPINK ‘Pink Venom’ in latest instagram reel

Justin Aguilar 10 hours ago

In her recent instagram reel, beauty mogul Dr. Vicki Belo unleashed her ‘BLINK’ spirit while recreating the looks of BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé from their latest music video “Pink Venom.”

The latest hit video has more which than 267 million views to date since its release on YouTube on Aug. 19.

“How did I do #Blinks?? Pink Venom hit me hard too,” captioned Belo.

 

Belo’s recreation of the ‘Pink venom’ looks has received more than 50,000 reactions in just 1 day.

The 65-year-old celebrity doctor has been receiving praise not only from Filipino fans but also received international attention lately with her bare face and glow up IG video.

