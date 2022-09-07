Kris Aquino, diagnosed with more autoimmune disease

Kris Aquino took to social media to share her current health condition wherein she has been diagnose with her fourth autoimmune disease.

In her post on Wedensday, September 7, she clarified that she has already been diagnosed with three autoimmune disease before flying to Houston to seek proper treatment.

“i didn’t want to post until i had clarity about my health situation,” said Aquino who disclosed that her PICC line will be removed tomorrow.

Aquino shared that there are times when she wanted to give up but hopes to get better for her kids.

“There have been times I wanted to give up – because of fatigue & being forever bedridden; the bruises all over my body that suddenly appear; my inability (since February) to tolerate solid food; headaches; bone deep pain in my spine, knees, joints in my fingers; and my constant flares esp. in my face that just keep getting worse. BUT i remind myself Kuya & Bimb still need me & mahiya naman ako sa lahat ng mga patuloy na nagdarasal para gumanda ang kalusugan ko if i just give up,” said Aquino.

Aquino said she is grateful to have the means to move to another country and seek medical treatment.

“i am grateful to be blessed to have the means for us to move to another state, and have more tests done & go to other specialists; and finally start my immunosuppressant therapy,” shared Kris.

Kris expressed her gratitude to her friends and family for their support.